The government has decided to allow training sessions as part of the preparation of the international sports events from 17 August onward.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday took the decision to this effect. Disclosing the cabinet decisions on Tuesday, government spokesperson and Minister for Finance, Communications and Information Technology Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada shared that the sports training sessions are allowed to be conducted from August 17 onward.

However, the group-based domestic sports tournaments along with other sports activities in the ground are not permitted, he informed. The government would take the decision to this effect in the next meeting.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government had banned the operation of all sports events and tournaments since mid March 2020. All the practices sessions of the sports were also not conducted during the period.

