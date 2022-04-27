business, Trading

The government decided this during the April 26 meeting of the Council of Ministers. Likewise, the Cabinet has agreed to endorse the participation of National Planning Commission vice chair Dr Bishwanath Poudel in the Raisina Dialogue 2022, to be organized in New Delhi of India.

Sharing about the Cabinet decisions here today, Minister for Communications and Information Technology and Government Spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said a talks team would be formed under the convenorship of a joint-secretary at the Ministry of Finance (International Economic Cooperation Coordination Division) to finalise the draft relating to subsidized loan of US Dollar 80 million to be received from the World Bank for the drinking water, good governance and infrastructure support project.

The government decided to fix the support price of wheat at Rs 30,165 per quintal for the fiscal year 2078-79 BS and completely ban the import of ten goods falling under the category of less necessary and luxury products, and those harmful to health.

Likewise, the meeting approved the proposal to provide nine ropanis (one ropani is equivalent to 5476 sq. ft) of public land in Sindhupalchowk to the Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality on lease.

A delegation under the leadership of Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Pampha Bhusal has been granted permission to visit Bangladesh for an observation and study visit in regarding with the modality for irrigation management through the Barind Multipurpose Development.

The Council of Ministers has decided to provide on lease 5-0-12 bighas (1 bigha = 72900 square feet) of land plot registered in the name of the government at the erstwhile Prasauni Village Development Committee-5 in Bara district to the Prasauni Technical Institute, Bara and to give approval for using the national forests in Taplejung district for the construction of the North-South Mulghat Dobhan Olangchungola road. Likewise, the government decided to give approval for using 1.9729 hectares national forest area from Deupur, Ward No 2 to Korunga, Ward No 3 of Modi Rural Municipality for the construction of the transmission line of the Mid-Modi Hydroelectricity Project.

The government spokesperson said that the meeting has decided to give approval to the secretary at the Ministry of Forests and Environment, Pem Narayan Kandel to participate in the 15th World Forestry Congress to be organized in Seoul, South Korea. Likewise, it took a decision to approve the visit of a delegation to be led by Minister for education, Science and Technology Devendra Paudel to Malaysia in course of participating in the Education World Forum, 2022 to be organized in London, Britain by The Education World Forum. The government also decided to approve the resignation tendered by Local Development Training Academy's executive director Pit Kumar Shrestha.

Among other decisions taken by the Council of Ministers' meeting include giving approval to a delegation led by Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Krishna Kumar Shrestha, to visit Malaysia and the delegation led by the Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Roshan Pokharel, to participate in the Annual Project Meeting on Mental Health to be held in Oslo, Norway.

Likewise, the Council of Ministers has decided to pay the retirement benefits of employees with permanent appointment at the erstwhile District development Committee Office from the existing welfare fund at the District Coordination Committee, and to approve the organization chart of the National Building Technology Research Centre and the Federal Secretariat Construction and Management Office and the Phapla International Cricket Ground and Sports Village Infrastructure Development Committee (Formation) Order, 2078 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal