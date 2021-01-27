General

The government has decided to announce Dang industrial estate covering 549 bigha of land falling in Ward No 4 and 5 of Ghorahi Sub-Metropolitan City of Dang.

The information to this was shared by Minister for Communications and Information Technology and government spokesperson Parbat Gurung at a press meet on Wednesday. The Cabinet meeting held last Sunday took this decision.

Similarly, the government decided to create temporary quota for IT office at the Office of Attorney General under the institutional reform programme. For the implementation of Forest Act, 2076, the existing Scientific Forest Management Work Procedure, 2071 would be scrapped and new forest regulation formulated.

Coordinator of the committee on determining boundary of Phewa Lake would be provided the remuneration of Rs 56,840 per month and allowance for six months.

Proposal to publish postage stamp bearing the image of centenary figure Dr Satyamohan Joshi and Rastrakavi Dr Madhav Prasad Ghimire has been approved. Similarly, the order (first amendment) relating to the committee on formation of infrastructure development on Ramraja Prasad Singh Institute of Health Sciences, 2077 has been endorsed by the Cabinet meeting.

Also approved by the meeting was order (2077) relating to health safety and quarantine of the air passengers arriving in Nepal. Even the decision on transfer and installation of some military officials was made by the meeting.

Moreover, a committee has been formed under the coordination of Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to bring forth a proposal on conferring honour and identity card to the democratic fighters, families of those getting martyrdom in various people's movements including armed insurgency, of those disappeared ones, and those getting injury. The proposal would be submitted in the next Cabinet meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal