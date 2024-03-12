Cabinet decision: PM office secretary Aryal transferred to Home Ministry

Kathmandu: The government has decided to allow the finance minister-led delegation to participate in the 57th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) scheduled to take place in Tbilisi, Georgia on coming May 2-5. At a press conference here today to disclose the decisions of the cabinet meeting held on last March 11, Minister for Communications and Information Technology and government spokesperson Rekha Sharma shared that the Council of Ministers designated chairperson and member of the compensation determination committee to acquire land for the Kaligandaki-Ridi 132-km transmission line project. Spokesperson Sharma said, "The cabinet decided to allow Election Commissioner of the Election Commission Nepal, Sagun Shumsher JB Rana, for observing the 22nd national assembly election of Republic Korea to be held on coming April 10". The government has decided to allow the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present Nepal's candidacy to the post of member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2017 -29 and Social and Economic Council for the term 2029-31. Spokesperson Sharma said that the government has also decided to allow the use of the land registered in the name of the government for the construction of a 15-bed basic hospital building and administrative building of Namkha rural municipality. Similarly, the cabinet meeting also decided to allow the use of a total of 16.93 hectares of national forest land in Madi rural municipality under Annapurna Conservation Area for the construction of Upper Madi Zero Khola Hydropower Project (42 MW) and to purchase land equivalent to the government forest area used by the KhaniKhola-1 Hydropower Project in the vicinity of Gaurishankar Conservation Area. Likewise, the cabinet meeting also decided to give in-principle approval to formulate a bill to manage the liability and insurance of air transport service operators, promote three gazetted second class officers of different service groups to the gazetted first class in the respective service groups and transf er two joint secretaries, Sharma informed. Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Ek Narayan Aryal has been transferred to the post of Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs Dinesh Bhattarai has been transferred to the post of Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. Source: National News Agency Nepal