Cabinet decisions: Recommendations for ambassadorial appointments



Kathmandu: The government has proposed the appointment of ambassadors for eight countries.

According to Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Padam Giri, the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Friday recommended former Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi (India), former Secretary Chandra Ghimire (United States of America), Dr Bijan Pant (the United Kingdom), Sushil Pyakurel (South Korea), Sumnima Tuladhar (Denmark), Pushpa Raj Ranjitkar (Spain), Netra Prasad Timalsina (Malaysia) and Abusufyan Musalman (Saudi Arabia).

Besides, the meeting has appointed an Honorary Consuls General for New South Wales and Victoria of Australia. They are Sanjib Kumar Sharma and Nirajan Gauli accordingly.

The meeting agreed to accept a concessional loan of 80 million US dollar from the World Bank.

Similarly, the meeting accepted the grant assistance of 8.1 million pounds sterling from the UK government to undertake post-earthquake reconstruction efforts in Kailali.

As per the meeting decision, Dr Rajendra Pra

sad Yadav has been appointed the Executive Director of the National Dairy Development Corporation, agreeing on permission in principle to formulate a bill regarding the copyrights.

The Cabinet also decided to appoint Dr Ram Prasad Dhital as the Chairman of the Electricity Regulatory Commission and Madhusudan Adhikari and Jhamak Prasad Sharma as the members.

Source: National News Agency RSS