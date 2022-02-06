General

Newly-appointed five ministers of the Karnali Province took oath of office and secrecy on Sunday.

Chief of Karnali Province Tilak Pariyar administered oath of office to the newly-appointed ministers. The newly-appointed ministers include Padam Bahadur Rokaya as the Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Cooperative Development; Tshiring Damdul (Karchen) Lama as the Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment; Ganesh Prasad Singh as the Minister for Water Resources and Energy, and Yagya Bahadur BC as the Minister for Social Development.

Likewise, Him Bahadur Shahi was picked as the Minister for Internal Affairs and Law.

Minister for Water Resources and Energy Singh is from Jajarkot district and Tourism Minister Lama is from Humla. Singh and Lama are from the CPN (Maoist Centre) party.

Likewise, Social Development Minister BC is from Surkhet district and Internal Affairs and Law Minister Shahi of the Nepali Congress is from Dailekh district.

Likewise, Physical Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Rokaya of the CPN (Unified Socialist) is the Province Assembly Member from Jumla district.

With the induction of five new ministers, the Council of Ministers in Karnali Province is now eight-member.

Source: National News Agency Nepal