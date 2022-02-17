General

Chief Minister at Province-1 Rajendra Kumar Rai has said the Cabinet was expanded to lessen the burden and address political needs. CM Rai argued that the previous government had not done any good work.

CM Rai was saying it while inaugurating the first Province-1 level gathering of Socialist Press Organization Nepal here Wednesday. He expressed confidence that although the government expansion could cost more, they were making efforts to increase revenue. He further blamed that the previous government had created huge financial rift. Unnecessary projects would be cut down in the coming budget, according to him.

He also assured that the forthcoming session of the province government would finalise the name of the Province by forging consensus among political parties and stakeholders. Similarly, the CM informed that the space for the construction of province structures would be secured within current fiscal year.

On a different note, CM Rai said the concerned ministry would allocate additional budget for the rights and career development of the media persons. He also vowed to incorporate the suggestions furnished by the media persons on the bill of provincial media foundation.

Similarly, Minister for Transport Management and Communications Upendra Prasad Ghimire said the province government would manage incentives to attract women and physically disabled ones towards journalism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal