The reshuffle of the Cabinet on Friday got some new faces while some are repeated.

Top Bahadur Rayamajhi who is appointed the Minister for Energy, Hydropower and Irrigation has already become the Deputy Prime Minister with same portfolio in the government led by PM Oli after the promulgation of new constitution in 2072BS.

It is also the second inning of Prabhu Saha. He has become the Minister for Urban Development this time, while he held Law Ministry and Ministry of Land Reform earlier.

Mani Chandra Thapa is the new face who has been the Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation. Thapa who had contributed to then Maoist revolution with awareness-laden songs and music is regarded as an intellectual leader.

Gauri Shankar Chaudhary who had already become Minister for Agriculture has become Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security this time.

Ganesh Singh Thagunna has been appointed the Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration. The lawmaker of the dissolved parliament represents Darchula district and has adequate knowledge on Kalapani, Lipulek and Limpiyadhura.

Prem Ale, the Minister for Forest and Environment, is from Doti district. He is regarded as a bold leader.

Juli Kumari Mahato and Dawa Lama are other new faces in the Cabinet. Mahato got Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens while Ale the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Source: National News Agency Nepal