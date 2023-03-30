General

Ruling coalition members—the Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist), among others held a meeting on Cabinet expansion on Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister's secretariat has informed that the allocation of ministries would be finalized and oath-taking held on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka, Chair of Janata Samajbadi Party, Upendra Yadav, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Chairperson of Janamat Party, CK Raut, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party leader Sharat Singh Bhandari, Chairperson of Nagarik Unmukti Party, Ranjita Shrestha and others.

Later, PM Dahal held separate meetings with the leaders of the ruling parties. Agreement has been made among the parties that NC will get eight ministries while Maoist Centre five, Unified Socialist and JanataSamajbadi Party two each, and Janamat Party, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party and Nepal Samajbadi Party one ministry each.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS