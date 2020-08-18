Health & Safety

The government has handed down authority to the local administration to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus. The Cabinet meeting held Monday gave the authority to Chief District Officer in line with Infectious Disease Act, 2020. As per the need the concerned districts can also invoke the Local Administration Act, 2028.

Also the Spokesperson of the government, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, shared this information at a press meet on Tuesday.

During the enforcement of lockdown and prohibitory order, the government and public offices in the concerned districts will conduct works with minimum staffs and the employees in other offices will work from home.

The implementation of the prohibitory order, lockdown, and the decision on quarantine, isolation, contact tracing and other measures adopted to prevent and control the coronavirus as per the Infectious Disease Act, 2020 will be implemented by the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), concerned ministries and the bodies. The Chief District Officer will have authority to take immediate action in case of any activity conducted against the provisions forwarded by the CCMC.

The government also decided to immediately provide the monetary relief of Rs 200 thousand to family of those killed in the natural disaster. If a single family loses more than one member in such disaster, the amount rises by Rs 100 thousand more to each, Minister Khatiwada informed.

Similarly, the people losing house, property as land and enterprise and crops will be provided the monetary assistance ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. If the house is destroyed and not livable and food stock damaged, the government will provide Rs 100 thousand to each for building house in safe place.

For reconstructing the house damaged in the disaster, wood would be provided in discount via the concerned District Forest Office.

The government has decided for the permission to buy the share of International Financial Corporation under the World Bank Group. The soft loan of some Rs 23.88 billion will be accepted from the Asian Development Bank and the grant assistance of some Rs 4.18 billion to be provided by the Norwegian government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal