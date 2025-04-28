Contact Us
Cabinet Meeting: Teachers’ Demands to Be Addressed Thru Dialogue


Baluwatar: A meeting of the Council of Ministers was held at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar this evening. During the meeting, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Raghuji Panta, shared the ongoing efforts made to settle the agitations of teachers through dialogues, according to Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung.



According to National News Agency Nepal, a meeting held earlier on Monday is close to conclusion, Minister Panta briefed the cabinet meeting. Similarly, the meeting decided to recommend the President, Ramchandra Paudel, to unveil the government’s policy and programme document for the upcoming fiscal year at a joint meeting of the Federal Parliament, added Spokesperson of the government Gurung.

