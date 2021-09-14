General

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said the Council of Ministers will get its full shape within few days.

Addressing a party cadres' meeting organised by CPN (Maoist Centre) Shuklagandaki Town Committee at local Belchautara today, she said the Cabinet expansion stalled for long will now be forwarded.

"The Council of Ministers is not in its complete shape since two months. It will be expanded after the parliament passes the budget starting from September 15," Minister Bhusal said and expressed the commitment that the incumbent government would work in favour of the people.

On the occasion, she stressed on making the CPN (Maoist Centre) the largest party in the parliament.

Minister Bhusal urged the party leaders and cadres to propagate the good works carried out by the government at the people's level.

Source: National News Agency Nepal