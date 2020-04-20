General

The Birendranagar municipality has set up a hotline telephone number for distribution of relief supplies to people affected by the lockdown. The poor, daily wagers and students can make a call at 101 in case they have run out of food supplies.

The telephone number is toll free number and it is meant for the poor labourers and students, said administrative officer at the municipality Dipen Subedi. Soon after a call is received, a team from the municipality visits the caller and provides support, if deemed necessary, within 24 hours.

Some 15,000 poor families have already benefited from the service. Likewise, the municipality is providing food packets to people who have been left stranded in mid-way.

Source: National News Agency