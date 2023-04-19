General

An organisation pitching for human rights has demanded amendment to the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act in a way that victims in the transactional justice get justice.

Human Rights for Justice in a statement on Wednesday asked lawmakers, political party leaders and stakeholders to amend the Act and table it in the parliament for a deliberation only after taking suggestion received earlier.

The organization expressed its ‘serious’ concerns about the Bill that has been formulated in ‘a way to let the perpetrators be on the loose instead of taking action against them’ and political parties’ statements about the issue. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal