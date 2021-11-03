General

Speakers at a programme today here have called for providing justice to the families whose loved ones were killed and disappeared during the armed conflict. Fifteen years have been passed since the comprehensive peace accord but the conflict victims have been denied justice, they complained at an interaction organised jointly by the Forum for Women, Law and Development, the Women Conflict Victims Group, the National Women Conflict Victims Network and the Conflict Victims Common Platform.

On the occasion, Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Murari Prasad Kharel stressed the need for resolving problems concerning the conflict victims. He also suggested that the government acts promptly on the Supreme Court's suggestions to amend laws so as to ensure justice to the conflict victims. Kharel emphasised on the implementation of recommendations by the NHRC to provide identity cards to the victims.

Similarly, joint secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of the Ministers, Rajendra Parajuli, undersecretary of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Lokhari Basyal and non-gazetted first class officer of the Ministry of Home Guru Prasad Pokhrel pledged to resolve complaints of conflict victims.

Source: National News Agency Nepal