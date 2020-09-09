business, Trading

Experts have suggested for high-level dialogue through diplomatic initiative in order to improve Nepal-India relations. They also stressed that the Indian army should be returned from Nepali territory of Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, and that the existing problems should be addressed at the diplomatic level.

Former DPM and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that root cause of the problems in Nepal-India relations should be sought and addressed. "The border problems existing since history and intervention in Nepal's internal matters should be put to an end," he said while calling for dissolution of the 1950 treaty to define and enforce bilateral relations in a new way.

Likewise, former Minister and Nepali Congress leader Dr Minendra Rijal said reclaiming of the encroached land is now the major issue in Nepal-India relations. He however made it clear that Nepal's has equal respect to both its neighbours.

RPP leader and former Foreign Minister Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani suggested that Nepal should take its relations with India ahead with a focus on its national interest. "It should be able take both China and India into confidence," he said.

Former Secretary Surya Nath Upadhyaya said that Nepal should become strong internally and not allow India to intervene in any matter of Nepal.

Economist Dr Govinda Bahadur Thapa said India has been supporting the democratic movements of Nepal, considering its own interest. We have also not made an effort to establish permanent relations with India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal