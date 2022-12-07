General

The concerned authorities have put forward a seven-point demand with the government demanding the implementation of the support price for paddy and the smooth supply of fertilizers.

They made this demand at a press conference organized here today jointly by the All Nepal Peasants’ Federation (ANPF) and the Nepal Peasants’ Federation (NPF).

The Cabinet meeting on November 2 decided to fix the support price for paddy for the current fiscal year, 2022/23. As per the decision, price of thick-sized paddy at Rs 2,962 per quintal, and medium-sized paddy at Rs 3,128. The price fixation was an increment of Rs 215 per quintal for thick-sized paddy, and Rs 226 for medium-sized paddy as compared to the previous fiscal year.

However, the concerned authorities opined that the price fixation for the current fiscal year was not justifiable and would not benefit farmers in view of cost prices, and inflation.

Speaking at the event, the ANPF Chair Dr Prem Dangal demanded that the government immediately moves forward the rice purchasing process from farmers, and the supply of fertilizers for winter crops.

Farmers are forced to sell crops to traders at cheaper prices due to failure of the government to proceed the rice purchasing process, said Ganesh Chandra Timilsina, the NPF General Secretary while lauding the government’s price fixation for paddy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal