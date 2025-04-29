Call for Karnali to Receive Priority in Upcoming Budget



Kathmandu: Binita Kathayat of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has made an appeal to the government to prioritize the Karnali province in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget announcement. She emphasized the need for at least 15 percent of total capital expenditures to be earmarked for the development of roadways, transport, education, health, and employment sectors in the region.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a special hour at the House of Representatives meeting today, Kathayat accused the State of depriving Karnali of necessary budget and resources. She also criticized the government for neglecting the representation of Karnali in appointments on state bodies. She advocated for the creation of policies and laws that would promote the development of the province.





In a related discussion, Mahendra Ray Yadav expressed concerns over the government’s lack of seriousness regarding the demands of school teachers. He highlighted that the ongoing teachers’ protest has negatively impacted students’ educational activities and urged for the issue to be addressed through dialogue.

