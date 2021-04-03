General

Chairperson of National Women Commission Kamala Parajuli has said that NWC was working to develop its own internal structure, so as to increase access of women to justice.

Speaking at an interaction organised by the Forum for Law and Development here Friday, she said some of the legal provisions should be reviewed and called for consolidation of the internal structure of the Commission.

Likewise, member of National Human Rights Commission Lily Thapa said the NHRC was looking for a proper office to run its activities effectively. She also suggested having all the constitutional bodies together for better coordination and functioning.

Vice-chair of the FWLD Bishnu Basyal suggested having separate police force for both the Commissions for concrete work in checking violence against women.

Niresh Chapagain of International Alert shared that the organisation was working against gender-based violence in 37 local levels of 14 districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal