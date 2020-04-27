business

Nepal Peasants’ Association has urged the government to introduce relief programmes for the farmers, as they have faced huge loss due to the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of Corona Virus in the country.

Issuing a statement here today, Association Chair Bhanu Bhakta Sigdel said the agriculture labourers have suffered, farmers have been forced to destroy their produce after not being able to take it to the market while the agriculture entrepreneurs based on agro raw materials have been pushed into a crisis.

The Association has appealed to the government to announce a relief programme that guarantees safe production and market management in the future, and compensates all kinds of farmers for the losses incurred as a result of the lockdown. Lack of seeds and fertilizer and failure to start new production are other problems that need to be addressed, Chair Sigdel has said while warning that it could have a long-term impact for the overall economy of the country.

Imposing lockdown to prevent Corona Virus does not fulfill all the responsibilities of the government towards the people, it must take the problems of the farmers seriously.

Source: National News Agency