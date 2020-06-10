General

Federation of Contractors’ Association of Nepal has called for booking those involved in the recurring incidents of harassment and intimidation to the contractor(s) active in infrastructure development as per the government’s policy to speed up national pride projects amidst COVID-19 menace. As reported the incidents of harassment against contractors by the unidentified group(s) is increasing in different parts of the country.

The Federation has demanded safety assurance, strongly condemning the recent incident of torching five stationary excavators being used for the construction of Kalyankot-Kalakate-Gadhawa-Sikta postal road at Gadhawa rural municipality-1, Jethangaun in Dang.

Four excavators were completely destroyed in the fire while one got partial damage, reads the statement issued by Federation’s general secretary Roshan Dahal. The incident of arson has incurred huge loss worth amounting to billions of rupees, he said.

The Bajraguru-Kanchharam Construction JV is carrying out the construction of the road section. “It is worrying for no let-up in the criminal activities of unidentified groups despite frequently drawing attentions of the Prime Minister, line ministers and security agencies’ chiefs in regard to the security of contractors and equipment”, general secretary Dahal said. —-

Source: National News Agency Nepal