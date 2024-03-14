Call on change in schedule of development works in mountain districts

Kathmandu: Member of Parliament Gyan Bahadur Shahi of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has said that the calendar of carrying out development activities in the mountain districts should be changed. Taking part in the discussion on the principles and priorities of the appropriation bill for the fiscal year 2081/82 at today's meeting of the House of Representatives, he said development work starts from late October when it starts snowing in the mountain districts hence the start of the financial year should be different to ensure that development budget is spent. Likewise, Nepali Congress MP Kantika Sejuwal said that the pattern of development and construction works in the mountain and hilly districts should be changed. MP Urmila Majhi of CPN (Maoist Centre) said that the budget should be focused on changing the living standards of the people, calling for a development mechanism suitable for the soil of Nepal. Member of Parliament of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal Rekha Yadav called for priority to agriculture in the coming year's budget. Green energy should be prioritized by increasing the internal consumption of electricity. MP of CPN (Unified Socialist) Metmani Chaudhary said that the budget can be spent only if we working based on a calendar of capital expenditure. Abdul Khan, MP of Janamat Party, questioned why the plans included in the previous budget were not implemented. Nepali Congress MP Shyam Kumar Ghimire mentioned that the goal of economic prosperity can be achieved only if the private sector is taken into confidence. CPN (UML) MP Amrit Lal Rajbanshi said that revolutionary steps should be taken to solve the economic crisis. Rastriya Janamorcha MP Chitra Bahadur KC suggested balanced and proportional allocation of the budget. CPN (Maoist Center) Member of Parliament Ganga Karki suggested the government to come up with an integrated development plan while UML MP Basudev Ghimire said that the issues raised in Parliament should be addressed in the budget. MP Lekhnath Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) me ntioned that plans should be selected based on principles and priorities. UML MP Kiran Kumar Shah said that the budget should be distributed in proportion to the constituencies and population while MP Amar Bahadur Thapa of the same party said that the goals set by the principles and priorities of the coming year are not clear. The House of Representatives will meet again at 11 am on Friday. Source: National News Agency Nepal