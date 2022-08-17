General

In a meeting of the Impeachment Proposal Recommendation Committee held today, lawmakers demanded that a report about the matter be made public promptly.

Stating that the Parliament had a brief time to deal with the impeachment motion against suspended Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser JB Rana, they said the report about the matter should be unveiled without any further delay and the issue should be taken forward.

President of Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee, House of Representatives, Krishna Bhakta Pokhrel said, "It is not necessary either to prove the accused guilty or innocent. We just want that the case be concluded."

Committee senior most member Ram Bahadur Bista presided over the meeting.

Reminding the cases of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki and former judge Rana Bahadur Bam who faced the registration of the impeachment motion which were not taken for further parliamentary proceedings, he demanded a working procedure and schedule to proceed with the motion against Rana. He was of the view of bringing a schedule for dealing with the motion as the House has a certain time to look after the issue.

Lalbabu Pandit was of the view that those people who had their roles in registering the motion should take initiation to take it ahead.

Yashoda Gurung Subedi, Min Bahadur Bishwakarm, Ekbal Miya, Kalyani Khadka, Pramod Shah and Shibamaya Tumbahamphe said it had been six months since the registration of the motion and the Committee should be prepared to sort out it in a month.

According to Bista, the draft of working procedures was handed today to committee members so as to discuss it in the upcoming meeting. The meeting has been postponed till a next notice.

Committee member secretary Laxmi Prasad Gautam said the Committee will elect its president by a next meeting and the secretariat will present a schedule for proceeding the motion in the same meeting.

