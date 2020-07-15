General

Nepalgunj sub-metropolis has demanded extension of timeline for the execution of plans which have been lying idle due to lockdown enforcement.

The 7th municipal assembly of the sub-metropolis on Tuesday called for time extension reasoning the development plans approved by the federal and state governments were not being executed amidst the lockdown.

“The federal Ministry of Finance did not allow us to announce bid through Procurement Management Office”, said Nepalgunj mayor DrDhawalShumsher Rana. “The final month of the current fiscal year began after the lockdown was relaxed which caused to push most of the projects in limbo”, he added.

On the occasion, the sub-metropolis felicitated the five ward offices (1,2, 4, 10 and 18) for raising the highest amount of revenue in the current fiscal year 2076/77 BS.

Likewise, the sub-metropolis honoured over a dozen employees including recently-retired senior programme officer Sharad Poudel.

Meanwhile, an all-party consensus was forged for the construction of International Cricket Stadium in Nepalgunj.

The consensus was made to allot land for the construction of the proposed stadium at Nepalgunj-6. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal