The Jaro Kilo Foundation has declared to take advocacy efforts for the United Nations recognition of the World Sanskrit Day. It may be noted that Nepal had hosted the third World Sanskrit Day.

At the programme organized through zoom technology due to coronavirus outbreak, chief campaigner DrNirmal Mani Adhikari pledged to intensify their efforts for the government to put forward a proposal seeking UN recognition of the World Sanskrit Day. The day has been marked since 2018.

As a key note speaker of the programme conducted in Sanskrit language, Prof Dr Hari Prasad Adhikari of the Sampurnananda University said Nepal was the main source of Sanskrit while lauding the mega campaign’s priority for revitalization of the origin.

Also speaking on the occasion, Prof DrKeshabPrapannacharya said Nepal’s identity was peculiar due to diverse cultures and festivals and the identity was immortalized through Sanskrit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal