Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has drawn the attention of the government to immediately make available the booklet including the programs of various ministries under the Appropriation Bill.

Speaker Sapkota drew the attention of the government in today's meeting of the House of Representatives after the lawmakers pointed out to him that the booklet of the ministry-wise program had not been received. After the lawmakers repeatedly raised questions about it, the speaker directed the concerned ministry and the government to provide the book containing the program immediately.

In the meeting of the House of Representatives, ministry-wise discussion has started under the Appropriation Bill. During the meeting, various topics related to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Youth and Sports, Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation and Women, Children and Senior Citizens were discussed.

On Tuesday, discussions will be held on various topics under the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security, Forest and Environment, Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and Physical Infrastructure and Transport.

The House of Representatives will meet again at 11:30 on June 7.

Source: National News Agency Nepal