Key Issues

The Federation of Nepali Journalists has drawn the attention of the Parliament to ensure that laws are drafted to support the enforcement of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights. Likewise, laws need to respect citizens' rights.

In a memorandum handed over to Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota on Monday, the FNJ has also urged to make correction in some of the bills that have been tabled in the parliament, concerning freedom of press and expression.

The memo signed by FNJ acting Chair Bipul Pokharel and General Secretary Ramesh Bista expresses the FNJ's disagreement towards some of the provisions in the media council bill, information technology bill and other bills related to citizen's rights. It has urged for responding to the voices of the stakeholders through widespread deliberations in course of finalizing the bills through the parliamentary process.

Source: National News Agency Nepal