Different organisations associated with the Omkar Family have demanded establishing Nepal as a Hindu state as per the sentiments of the people at large.

At an interaction organised by the Omkar Family here on Thursday, speakers stressed on the need of uniting the political parties in favour of a Hindu state.

On the occasion, former minister Dr Kanta Bhattarai said that leadership protecting the originality of Kathmandu Metropolitan City should be elected from local polls as Kathmandu is the cultural city of the country.

Bhattarai requested the voters of Kathmandu to elect a leadership that would protect the identity of cultural city, Kathmandu, properly as it is at the risk as of late period.

KMC Mayoral candidate of Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Madan Das Shrestha, said that he is contesting for the post to work for the preservation of shrines, art, culture of Kathmandu, as attempts have been made to destroy them.

RPP General Secretary Bhuwan Pathak demanded restoration of a Hindu state as per the people's suggestions for the resolution of the many problems that have surfaced after Nepal was established as a secular state.

Similarly, Asmita Bhandari of World Hindu Federation demanded a halt in the attack on religious heritages of another communities immediately, objecting to the Shelshmantak forest premises of Pashupati area being used as a burial site by the Christian Community.

She expressed commitment that all religious communities of Omkar Family would work together to make Shrestha victorious in the May 13 local polls election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal