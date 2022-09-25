General

The Chitwan Mutu Aspatal Pvt Ltd (Chitwan Heart Hospital) has operated a campaign of conducting a free heart examination of children in the rural areas of Chitwan district.

The Hospital started this campaign in collaboration with Lions Club of Chitwan and Nepal Heart Foundation so as to screen children with cardiovascular issues to prevent any future complications, it is stated.

Hospital’s executive chief Dr Shankar Laudari said that they have provided free heart check up services to 3,500 children of seven schools over the last nine months. Among them, rheumatic heart disease was diagnosed in 15 children and heart problem since birth in 13 and four among them needed surgery.

According to him, medicines were provided free of cost in course of the campaign and the Hospital has facilitated for the surgery.

The free heart examination was conducted at Bachhyauli, Shiksha Bikas, Malpur, Brahmapuri, Samipur and Jhuwani secondary schools as well as at the Sky Rider Boarding School in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal