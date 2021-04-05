General

Kumar Gurung of Ichhakamana rural municipality-5, Muglin of Chitwan has initiated a journey from district’s highest hilltop Siraichuli to Sagarmatha. He has started the mission from Siraichuli to world’s highest peak Sagarmatha for the promotion of tourism in Chitwan and familiarizing the rural municipality.

Gurung shared that his journey started Sunday with a view to hoisting flags depicting the logo of different tourism sites of Chitwan. He expressed his confidence that the journey would make publicity of the rural municipality and tourism hotspots of Chitwan.

Siraichuli is located at an altitude of 1,945 meters from the sea level. Campaign coordinator Kriti Kumar Shrestha shared that the campaign started to reach atop the Mount Everest from Siraichuli on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the rural municipality has bade a farewell to Gurung amidst a programme on Sunday. Ichhakamana rural municipality chairperson Geeta Kumari Gurung bade him a farewell with an assistance amount. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal