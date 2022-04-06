Trading

Campaigners of the cooperative sector have asked the government to prioritise cooperative sector in the budget for the fiscal year 2079/80.

During a meeting at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday regarding the upcoming fiscal year policy, programmes and budget making, the cooperative campaigners said the Acts that contradict to the cooperative sector should be amended. They suggested the regulation of the cooperative to end wrong practices in cooperatives and research works for the development of this sector.

On the occasion, Chairperson of National Cooperative Federation of Nepal Minraj Kandel said provision of refinancing from the National Cooperative Bank should be made and cold stores run by the cooperatives in all seven provinces. He also suggested the provision to produce milk powder industry from the cooperatives.

Also speaking at the event, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma said the government was working to give priority to the cooperative sector in the budget. Minister Sharma assured to incorporate the feedback in the budget stating that “very good recommendations were received”.

Source: National News Agency Nepal