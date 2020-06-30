Games

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has expanded its four committees that it had formed before this.

The expanded committees include the competition committee, the technical committee, the economic committee and the communications committee, CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand said.

The competition committee with Prashanta Bikram Malla as the coordinator has been expanded adding four members. The new members are Dawood Ansari, Rishi Ram Gautam, Bikram Bishta and Kailash Bishta.

Similarly, the technical committee with Sanjaya Raj Singh as the coordinator has been expanded with the nomination of four members. The members are Birendra Bahadur Chand, Amit Bir Pandey, Arun Kumar Aryal and Sanjaya Gurung. The economic committee under the convenorship of Roshan Kumar Singh comprises of Madhav Karmacharya and Durga Raj Pathak.

Likewise, Ashok Nath Pyakurel is the coordinator of the communications committee and Bhanubhakta Sigdel is its member.

Source: National News Agency Nepal