The 'Infodevelopers CAN Infotech-2023' has begun at Bhrikutimandap exhibition hall. Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma inaugurated exhibition here today.

The exhibition is being presented in more than 200 stalls by hardware and software companies, internet service providers, mobile and mobile accessories sellers as well as those involved in various genre of information and technology sector. The exhibition has been organized with the objective of providing information about various products and services in the field of information and communication technology, according to the organiser, Computer Association of Nepal (CAN) Federation. The exhibition will continue until February 12.

The exhibition also features ICT seminar to be held every day from February 8 to 11. The CAN Infotech also includes programs such as branding of various ICT goods and services, product launching, IT career counseling for students. The exhibition also gives priority to Nepali innovation, talent and start-ups in the field of ICT and is expected draw around 350,000 visitors.

Source: National News Agency Nepal