Games, sports

Some central members of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) have demanded that the action taken against four members of the national men's cricket team be withdrawn. The CAN Central Working Committee members Chhumbi Lama, Rishi Ram Gautam, Amit Bir Pandey, Karan Mahatara, Mohammad Daut Ansari and Sanjay Raj Singh held a press conference today and demanded that the action taken against the players be reversed.

Gyanendra Malla was sacked from the post of captain and Dipendra Singh Airy from the post of vice-captain, citing disciplinary reasons for violating the players' code of conduct. It was decided not to include Sompal Kami and Kamal Singh Airy along with Malla and Airy in the Central Contract of 2022 for the first six months.

At the press conference, CAN central member Lama said that action has be taken against the players with pre-planning for the same. The CAN members said in a statement that after the players disagreed with the classification. The CAN should have negotiated with them to find a solution rather than punishing them arbitrarily.

Source: National News Agency Nepal