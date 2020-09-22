Games, sports

A regular meeting of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN)is taking place in Bharatpur, Chitwan today. The face-to-face meeting is taking place for the first time following the lockdown was eased.

CAN chair Chatur Bahadur Chand shared that the meeting was set to be held at the Bharatpur Garden Resort at 10.00 am this morning. The office-bearers and members of the Association have already arrived in Chitwan from different districts for the meeting purpose.

Chair Chand told the media that the meeting was called for charting out future strategies of cricket. The meeting has been organized in Chitwan so that it would be convenient for all the office-bearers from across the country to participate in the meeting.

A majority of the 19-member board of the CAN are from outside Kathmandu. The meeting would dwell on the issues related to the contracts to be signed with the cricketers for 2020 events.

Chand informed that the meeting would review the past and present situation of the cricket sector and also discuss the matters concerning the participation in the national and international tournaments.

The meeting is also set to endorse the economic activities and touch on the future strategies for cricket development in the country, Chair Chand added.

The CAN has made a plan to organize its annual general meeting by October 16. Earlier, there was a confusion on convening the board meeting due to the prevalence of coronavirus pandemic.

Presently 39 districts are affiliated with the CAN.

Source: National News Agency Nepal