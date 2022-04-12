Key Issues

Ambassador of Canada to Nepal, Cameron Dean MacKay, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu the latter's office.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues including the bilateral mutual relations between Nepal and Canada, according to the Minister's Secretariat.

Lauding Canada's support for Nepal's development, Minister Badu extended his gratitude to the Canadian government for its support to Nepal's health sector during COVID-19 pandemic.

Asserting that such assistances would help further consolidate relations not only between the two countries but also at the people to people level, the Minister also expressed his hope that the Canadian government would continue its help for Nepal's development activities in line with Nepal's development priorities.

Stating that Nepal and Canada had been enjoying cordial diplomatic ties for five decades, he commended Canada for its assistances for Nepal's democratic movement, peace process and development activities.

The Minister also urged the government of Canada to consider increasing investment in trade facilitation, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, tourism and human resource development in Nepal.

On the occasion, Canadian envoy MacKay reciprocated that Nepal had always been a priority of Canada and assured that investment could be increased further in the areas of trade, information technology and education among others so as to further consolidate the ties between the two countries.

Saying that the government of Canada was ready to increase its investments by itself or through Canadian investors, the Canadian Ambassador stressed on the need to bolster the confidence of the Canadian investors by enabling investment-friendly environment and guaranteeing the investment security.

Source: National News Agency Nepal