The newly-appointed Ambassador of Canada to Nepal, Cameron Dean MacKay, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Pampha Bhusal at her office in Singha Durbar today.

On the occasion, they discussed the mutual relations subsisting between Nepal and Canada and various topics of cooperation.

Minister Bhusal thanked the government and people of Canada for assisting Nepal in the civil aviation, rural and mountain development, renewable energy and food security sectors. Stating that a large number of Nepalis live in Canada, she recalled that the people-level and cultural relations were an important aspect of the two countries.

The Energy Minister said that Canada could provide economic and technical cooperation to Nepal as it is promoting the development of clean energy and its trade. She also expressed the belief that Canada would continue to support Nepal in its development endeavours and that both countries would work together in the bilateral and multilateral forums on matters of mutual interest.

The Canadian ambassador said Nepal has done laudable work in the development of clean energy and that the government and the private sector of his country would collaborate for providing technical assistance needed for Nepal. He gave assurances of his efforts towards creating environment conducive for collaboration between the private sectors of both countries.

Energy Secretary Devendra Karki was also present on the occasion. Nepal and Canada established diplomatic relations in 1965.

Source: National News Agency Nepal