Health & Safety, medical

The BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital in Chitwan district has brought a 140-bed Covid-19 ward into operation. The ward is equipped with ICU beds and ventilators.

The Hospital expanded its 20-bed Covid-19 ward to the 140 bedded one recently in view of increasing number of Covid-19 patients in the district, according to Hospital’s executive director Dr Dej Kumar Gautam.

Currently there were 24 Covid-19 patients being treated in the Covid-19 ward that has two ventilators and eight monitors, informed Dr Gautam. He shared that there will be more ventilators and ICU rooms in the Hospital that has its own oxygen plant.

Source: National News Agency Nepal