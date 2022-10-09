General

Candidacy nomination registration for the November 20 elections to the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly under the first-past-the-post system has begun.

Candidates began registering their nomination through their respective election office across the country, said Shaligram Sharma Paudel, Spokesperson for the Election Commission.

The registration began at 10 am today and will conclude at 5 pm. Candidates can register their nomination through the respective EC office by themselves or through their representatives. Under the system, the total 165 seats under the HoR and 330 seats under the Province Assembly will be contested in the polls.

Source: National News Agency Nepal