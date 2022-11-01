General

Candidates from different political parties are trying their best in canvassing the voters in view of the imminent elections to pick the members of the House of Representatives and Province Assembly.

Candidates now are reaching out to the doorsteps of the voters with their party agenda. Candidates of different political parties in Rupandehi have made development of the district the prime agenda in their door-to-door poll campaign.

Candidates have reached among the voters with a commitment to develop the district as a ‘role model’. Candidates from ruling Nepali Congress are busy canvassing the voters putting forth their resolution to make the entire district a main centre of development of the country while CPN-UML candidates have also sought votes presenting their agenda that they would lay emphasis on infrastructure and human capital development of the district.

UML has forged electoral alliance with Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Janata Samajwadi Party.

Home Minister Balkrishna Khand from ruling coalition is in race from Rupandehi electoral constituency 3 for member of the House of Representatives. Khand is the common candidate of ruling coalition and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party. Former Minster and RPP leader Deepak Bohora is contesting with Khand.

It may be noted that there was electoral alliance between NC and RPP in earlier federal parliamentary election in the same constituency.

Former Finance Minister and UML vice-chair Bishnu Prasad Poudel is in HOR election fray from constituency-2. Candidate from ruling coalition for constituency-2 Raju Gurung’s candidacy however has been expelled for his illegal track record. The ruling coalition has lent its support to candidate from Janamukti Party Keshab Bahadur Thapa Suryabamshi in the constituency.

Likewise, ruling coalition has fielded former minister Ghanashyam Bhusal in constituency 1. UML politburo member Chhabilal Biswokarma is contending with Bhusal. Bhusal has come up with the commitment to intensify the works related to the agenda of education, health, roads and physical infrastructure at local level.

Another candidate Biswokarma has pitched the agenda of development and prosperity.

NC candidate Bharatkumar Shah and UML candidate Basudev Ghimire are in electoral fray from constituency-5. Likewise, NC candidate Pramod Yadav and former minister Om Prakash Yadav from Janata Samajwadi Party are contesting in the constituency-4 of Rupandehi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal