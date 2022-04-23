General

The Election Commission (EC) has said the candidates contesting the local polls slated for May 13 are filing their nominations on April 24 and 25, and the EC would publish the name list of those candidates on April 25.

Similarly, the complaints against candidates would be received on April 26.

In a regular press briefing on Saturday, the EC said all preparations were ongoing for holding the May 13 local polls in a systematic and effective manner as per the election schedule.

On April 27 and 28, the EC would examine the nominations and take decisions after the probe into the complaints registered at the EC against the candidates. Likewise, the name list of the candidates would be published on April 28 while the candidates could withdraw their candidacy on April 29. The final name list of the candidates would be published on April 29 and the election symbol would be given to the candidates on April 30, according to the EC.

The EC said offices of the chief election officers and returning officers were established in all 753 local levels, and the election materials being supplied there.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya said a total of 6,743 types of ballot papers should be printed and all the ballot papers should be taken to the voting centre by May 9.

Replacing the election symbols of the political parties if they do not have candidates was not possible. But, such issue could be made systematic if provision was ensured for electronic voting system in the future, he reminded.

Thapaliya also said the EC would take decisions soon for further systematizing the social networking sites for the implementation of the election code of conducts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal