Candidates from Rasuwa district have expressed their commitments to fully abide by the election code of conduct enforced by the Election Commission for upcoming House of Representatives and Province Assembly member elections.

At an all-party meet held at the District Administration Office, Rasuwa on Wednesday, candidates from political parties, including Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (UML), Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal Majdur Kisan Party, Mangol National Organization and Rastriya Swatantra Party as well as independent candidates made the commitment.

Also present on the occasion were Chief Returning Officer Ramchandra Poudel, Chief District Officer Nawaraj Jaisi, security agencies chiefs and District Returning Officer Shreeram Thapa.

On behalf of the political parties, their district chiefs, Nepali Congress candidate for HoR member Mohan Acharya, Maoist candidates for province assembly Indra Prasad Gautam, Congress candidate for province assembly Prabhat Lama and RPP province candidate Hari Prasad Ghimire, among others had made the commitment to follow the election code of conduct.

In the all-party meet, various materials produced by the EC on code of conduct such as flag size, publicity period, use of polite language, and process to be adopted while disseminating information through media were presented.

According to the Election Office, there are 39,459 voters in the district in upcoming election. Keeping into consideration the election security, the Rasuwa district police office has imparted training to temporary police. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal