A programme was organized in memory of the late King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah here Thursday.

The Birendra Peace Foundation organized the 21st memorial programme and offered garland on the statue of King Birendra. The speakers at the programme remembered the late King as the peace-loving personality who contributed to nation's development.

On the occasion, Chairperson of Jagaran Media House Ranjit Dhamala viewed the late King Birendra was a democratic ruler. Nepal was declared the zone of peace and democracy restored during his regime. King Birendra was a farsighted diplomat as well, according to Dhamala.

Meanwhile, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party conducted a candle lightning at the gate of Narayanhiti Museum on Thursday itself. RPP central member Saraswati Adhikari recalled that Birendra was patriotic and citizen-loving king. He was a man of democratic ideal, Adhikari added.

King Birendra and his entire family members were killed in the royal massacre on Jestha 19, 2058BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal