With the water from Melamchi arriving in Kathmandu, the capital residents would sure to get water at their households in a reliable manner.

The Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL) has made a plan to distribute drinking water from the fourth week of March. The ongoing tunnel test may take additional 2-3 months to complete the entire task.

KUKL In-charge Milan Shakya shared that testing of water processing center would be undertaken after the completion of the tunnel test.

Water will be channelized to both new and old ponds after the completion of test of the center. As informed water channelized to the new ponds would be used to test supply pipes and the old ponds water would be sent to the system.

"The water channelized to the old ponds would be distributed to the people through old pipes", he said.

As informed, water would be channelized to newly-constructed nine ponds and already-established six ponds for the distribution of Melamchi water in Kathmandu Valley. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal