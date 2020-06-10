General

Two pedestrians died and two other sustained critical injuries when a car knocked them in Kailali. Soniya Chaudhary, 26, of Ghodaghodi municipality-1, Janakpur and her five-year-old son Krishtan Chaudhary died on the spot when a west-bound car (Ba 4 Cha 2100) hit them at Ghodaghodi-1, Sukhad in Kailali on Tuesday evening, confirmed the Area Police Office, Sukhad.

The injured are Dabal Shah, 45, of Ghodaghodi-9 and Jayachandra Sunar, 40, of Lamkichuha municipality-10, police informed. The injured were first treated at Sukhad-based Ghodaghodi hospital and Kohalpur hospitals and were later sent to B&B hospital in Kathmandu.

The Area Police Office Masuriya took control car driver Rajendra Malla of Bardagoriya rural municipality-1 who went at large after the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal