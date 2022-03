General

A carcass of a tiger has been retrieved from the Janajagriti Community Forest at Madhuban municipality-2 in Bardiya.

According to Division Forest Office, Bardiya, the carcass of the Bengal tiger was found on Monday and it has been assessed that the animal died around a week ago. Foul smell from the carcass prompted its search, said assistant forest officer Drona Sharma.

Post-mortem results are awaited to determine the cause of the death.

Source: National News Agency Nepal