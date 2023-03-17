Games

Cartoonist and artist Durga Baral ‘Batsyayana’ will be given a civic felicitation. The felicitation will be given amid a function to be organised here in Pokhara on Saturday by the Pokharali Youth Cultural Family in the togetherness of various 31 literary and social organisations.

Batsyayana will be taken though the city on a chariot on the occasion of his reaching 80 years of age, said Chairperson of the Pokharali Youth Cultural Family Upendra Prasad Paudel. The chariot procession will begin at 10 am from the residence of Batsyayana in Pokhara-3 and go through Kanya Temple-Nadipur-Province Assembly Building-Prithivi Narayan Campus-Taxi Chowk-Bagbazaar before concluding at Bindhyabasini Temple.

He will be given the honour for his contributions to the transformation of the Nepali society through cartoon, it has been said.

It is an opportunity for the Pokharalis to give felicitation to Batsyayana, a towering cartoonist, said Paudel. Hundreds of cartoons drawn by Batsyayana that depict reality of politics and the society have been published in news papers. Notably, his cartoons have been published in many mainstream publications including ‘Naya Sandesh’, ‘Rastrapukar’, ’Suruchi’, ‘Deshantar’, ‘Gorkhapatra’ and ‘Kantipur’.

Source: National News Agency Nepal