General

Cartoons exposing corruption, anomalies and malfeasance have been put on display in Art Council, Babarmahal.

A cartoon speaks words galore. It is such a depiction that quickly arrests attention. The cartoons on display have denuded the irregularities involving political leaders, government officials, court employees and judges and others.

"Every cartoon is a lead story. The message a cartoon spreads should be sharp," said former Chair of FNJ, Shiva Gaunle, adding what is worth-mulling is- why such situation came to make such cartoon on parliament and people's representatives.

These cartoons have called the community to act against corruption. Cartoonists are always in opposition, according to cartoonist Devendra Thumkeli.

Similarly, Chairperson of Cartoonist Club of Nepal, Basu Kshitiz, said, "We've been making and publishing cartoons in newspaper, but the network of anomalies is humongous. The display is aimed at creating awareness against corruption."

Similarly, former Chair of FNJ Bishnu Nisthuri said cartoons have made it clear how Nepal failed to establish system though changing the system.

The cartoon exhibition was inaugurated by Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota. On the occasion, he said, "Cartoons paint real picture of society."

Source: National News Agency Nepal