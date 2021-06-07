Health & Safety

The Inland Revenue Department has filed a case against 10 people on the charge of evading Rs 160 million in revenue. Of these 10 accused people, one is an Indian citizen. The Department has stated that a case was registered at Patan High Court after they were found using fake VAT bills, evading revenue and submitting fake documents.

The IRD has stated that Kisan Kumar Agrawal of Global IPEX International was accused of evading revenue worth Rs 44.2 million. Similarly, Shyam Kumar Baniya of Siddharthanagar Municiplaity-6 was accused of embezzling Rs 55 million worth of revenue that should have been paid to the state.

Likewise, four other people including Dipendra Prasad Kalwar of Bhusa Suppliers were accused of evading Rs 10 million in revenue. The case has been filed against them at Janakpur High Court. The IRD has stated that that Satya Narayan Prasad of Kathmandu-14 has also been accused of evading Rs 10 million and Aman Kumar Tiwari of not paying Rs 4 million in revenue.

Source: National News Agency Nepal