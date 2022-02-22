General

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed a case against then Lab In-Charge at Gangalal National Heart Centre, Binod Kumar Yadav, for making fake PCR report. The case was filed at the Special Court.

The PCR reports Yadav prepared were found fake after forensic test of the office computer he used. He arbitrarily used hospital’s seal and issued fake reports.

Similarly, he has been accused of collecting swabs in an unauthorized manner at hospital, preparing fake reports without conducting test and preparing PCR negative reports based on verbal requests, the CIAA asserted.

Assistant Spokesperson at Special Court, Bed Prasad Bhandari, also informed that a case was filed against Yadav for collecting money by providing fake PCR reports.

Source: National News Agency Nepal